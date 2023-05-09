Sally Lewis: New date set for inquest after Bromsgrove constipation death
A new date has been set for an inquest nearly six years after a woman with learning difficulties died of complications from constipation.
The family of Sally Lewis, 55, fought for an inquest and fundraised towards legal fees after her death in supported living accommodation in Bromsgrove.
Julie Bennett said she hoped the hearing from 24 May would provide answers as to why her much-loved sister died from a manageable condition.
"She was our sunshine," she said.
Care provider Dimensions said it had supported Ms Lewis for many years and would consider any new findings.
"At this time, our thoughts are once again with Sally's family," Dimensions said.
"Sally's death has had a profound effect across our organisation, and particularly on the colleagues who supported her for 20 years and felt her death keenly."
Ms Lewis developed learning disabilities after having jaundice as a baby and lived in a specialist placement all her adult life.
She died in October 2017 after feeling unwell the previous evening and sleeping on a sofa.
A post-mortem examination found her large bowel was "grossly distended" and her cause of death was a large bowel obstruction due to faecal impaction.
As it was classed as natural causes, there was no initial inquest.
But the family said Ms Lewis's death was "totally preventable" and wanted the circumstances investigated by an inquest.
Mrs Bennett said her long-term history with constipation had been treatable by carers monitoring her bowel movements and administering a daily laxative.
A full inquest was listed for July 2020. However, it was delayed that year when the Care Quality Commission (CQC) decided to bring legal proceedings against Dimensions over the case.
The family also had to put on hold its fundraising on CrowdJustice towards legal fees it anticipates will total £24,000.
"We've been in limbo for three years," said Mrs Bennett, 56.
"We haven't been able to grieve because we are still fighting, but it has taken a toll, it really has.
"We are exhausted from the fight."
The CQC said following proceedings at magistrates' court in March 2022, the district judge concluded it "had made an error in relation to the timing of the decision to prosecute".
And on 23 February, the administrative court refused its application to pursue a judicial review to challenge this decision which brought the case to an end.
"Although we are disappointed with the outcome, we respect the court's decision," a health and social care regulator spokesperson said.
"We are aware of the time this matter has taken and that it has delayed the inquest into Sally's tragic death and we understand the distress this must have caused the family. However, the progress of this case through the courts was out of CQC's control."
Dimensions said the circumstances surrounding Ms Lewis's death had been investigated by various organisations, adding "we have co-operated fully with these".
A spokesman added in January 2018 its then CEO had described its own understanding of the situation in a blog post "as part of efforts to raise awareness of the risks of constipation".
He said it would not comment further until after the hearing and would be "listening carefully to any new findings coming out of this inquest, and considering any further actions we could take to keep the people we support safe".
The family had fought for a thorough investigation into the death "so that nothing like this can happen again", said Mrs Bennett.
She said many people with learning disabilities were dying "20 years earlier than expected" of treatable conditions and families were fighting for their deaths to be investigated.
"These are much-loved members of families. There's just no excuse. Sally was my sister," she said.
The inquest is to be heard by Worcestershire's senior coroner David Reid over five days.
