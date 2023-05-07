Thousands enjoy party in Hagley park as celebrations continue

Hagley park
Thousands of tickets have been sold for Party in the Park in Hagley
By Caroline Gall
BBC News, West Midlands

Thousands of people have gathered in a park in Worcestershire to mark a second day of celebrations for King Charles III's Coronation.

The Party in the Park in Hagley had street food, live bands and a fair as well-wishers come together on Sunday.

Drier and warmer weather on lifted spirits after a damp day for the Coronation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have thanked those that made the event a "glorious occasion".

Resident Claire Caffrey said it was wonderful to see so many people coming together in the park.

Revellers in Hagley have been able to enjoy warmer weather on Sunday

"The atmosphere and music - especially the Bhangra music - is great and everyone is enjoying themselves and getting in the party mood," she said.

In Pershore on Sunday, a picnic was organised in Abbey Park.

"...and yes, real life sunshine... even on a bank holiday," Whychavon Council tweeted.

Whychavon District Council
A family-friendly picnic was organised in a park in Pershore

But Kelly Mills said she and her neighbours enjoyed organising a gathering on Saturday despite the wet weather.

The friends held a street party and did not let the rain stop the fun.

Kelly Mills
Kelly Mills said she and her neighbours got together in Hereford on Saturday
Kelly MIlls
The residents did not let the wet weather stop the party

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story