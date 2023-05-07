Worcester stabbing: Man now arrested over sexual assault
A man arrested for the attempted murder of a 71-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, police said.
The woman was stabbed multiple times in Kleve Walk in Worcester at about 02:00 BST and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A 56-year-old man was detained at the scene and was arrested for the second alleged offence later on Sunday.
Extra patrols by West Mercia officers are being carried out in the area.
Supt Rebecca Love said: "Our enquiries are on-going, and we are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider public.
"We are aware this location is extremely popular and want people to be able to visit it and feel safe. Therefore you will see an increase in police presence but I can reassure you there is no ongoing risk to the public."
A mobile police station will be set up in the area with officers there to speak to members of the public about any concerns they have.
The woman was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.