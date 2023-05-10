Hundreds of birthday cards for Droitwich MND fundraiser
A man with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has received hundreds of birthday cards after a fundraising appeal.
John Adams from Worcestershire turns 79 on Friday, six years after being given a life expectancy of 12 to 18 months.
With supporters across the world sponsoring him for every card received, he hopes to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
"I would like to thank everyone who has backed me," he said through a machine that allows him to communicate.
The grandfather, who has raised more than £21,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association since his 2017 diagnosis, put out a social media appeal for cards last week.
He initially appealed for 79 cards for his 79th birthday but has so far received more than 450.
Daughter Helen Millward said he had been inundated with responses from followers, with some as far afield as Canada and New Zealand.
The disease has left Mr Adams - who lives in Droitwich - unable to walk, talk, eat or drink unassisted, but has not affected his sense of humour, Ms Millward says.
"When he got diagnosed and once it had sunk in he actually said to myself and my brother 'I'll never stop fighting and I'll always stay positive' - he's never broken that promise," she added.
"I actually think he'll get over a thousand [cards] because the amount of people who have messaged him on social media saying they're going to put a card in the post - it's amazing."
She explained that reading messages in cards from people affected by MND and inspired by her father had left her tearful.
"He's touched so many people's lives with his bravery and his sense of humour and his zest for life. I'm so proud of him," she said.
The MND Association said it was always "blown away" by Mr Adams's fundraising efforts, and could not thank him enough.
"Despite living with the condition himself, John is a stalwart fundraiser and campaigner for a better life for the 5,000 people living with MND in the UK right now," said Denise Davies, head of community fundraising.
"The work he has done in his local community, and nationally, to help raise awareness of MND is huge."
Mr Adams will celebrate his birthday with family at home. His next big challenge is to escort his granddaughter Emily down the aisle at her wedding in June.