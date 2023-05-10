Storm postpones Worcester's first Hot Air Balloon Festival
Worcester's first hot air balloon festival has been postponed following a storm and heavy rainfall.
The event at Worcester Racecourse was scheduled for 12 and 13 May, and would have seen an estimated 40 balloons fill the skies.
But due to recent rain and bad conditions on the event field, it cannot go ahead organisers said.
It will be held on 23 and 24 June. All tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date.
On Tuesday, parts of the country experienced heavy storms and flash flooding.
A yellow weather warning about heavy showers and thunderstorms was in place for parts of the West Midlands on Wednesday.
