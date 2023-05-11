Callow Hill: Two women and a boy, 4, killed in crash
Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have been killed in a crash in Worcestershire.
Police say that three others were also injured in the collision involving two cars near the Duke William pub in Callow Hill.
It happened on Wednesday evening at about 22:15 BST on the A456.
Two women, aged 32 and 28, and the boy, who had all been travelling in a Ford Focus, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Mercia Police said.
Three others travelling in an Audi were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the road was closed as officers investigated the crash.
Insp Stephanie Arrowsmith said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision.
"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers."
