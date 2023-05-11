Kidderminster cordon in place after suspicious package report
A 100m (328ft) cordon has been put in place, following a report of a suspicious package.
Police were called to a business premises in Exchange Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 17:25 BST, the West Mercia force said.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts have been informed and the cordon was put in place as a precaution.
The force thanked everyone for their patience "while we deal with this incident".
