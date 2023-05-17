West Midlands Railway changes announced in timetable overhaul
Rail passengers have been warned of timetable changes which may affect their journeys.
West Midlands Railway announced it will alter some of its services which will affect routes in Birmingham, Worcester, Kidderminster and Stratford-upon-Avon.
Train times on all routes via Birmingham Snow Hill will change and an increased level of service will be introduced at Small Heath and Tyseley.
The new timetable will be brought in on Sunday.
At stations in Kidderminster, longer times to turn trains around will be introduced to improve recovery from delays, the rail operator said.
Four stations in Warwickshire - Danzey, Wood End, Wootton Wawen and The Lakes - will no longer be classified as "request stops".
The last weekday train to Hednesford from Birmingham New Street will now depart at the later time of 23:22 BST instead of 23:00 BST.
'Significant changes'
Services on the Snow Hill lines in recent years have not been as reliable as West Midlands Railway wanted, their customer experience director, Jonny Wiseman, said.
"The significant changes we are making will improve reliability and has been designed to create an evenly-spaced, robust and better-performing timetable for all our passengers," he added.
The changes on the Snow Hill Lines have been made in conjunction with Chiltern Railways and passengers on routes served by both operators have been advised to check their connections carefully.
