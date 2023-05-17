Alfie Steele: Neighbours heard 'piercing scream' as boy locked out
Neighbours living near a boy who was found dead heard a "piercing scream" when he was locked out months before he died, a court heard.
Nine-year-old Alfie Steele was found dead in a bath at his home in Droitwich, in February 2021.
A recording of him crying and pleading to be let back into the house was shown to a jury at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.
Alfie's mother, Carla Scott, and her partner, Dirk Howell, both deny murder.
A post-mortem examination found Alfie had suffered 50 injuries all over his body.
The court heard Michaela Hardwick, a neighbour, captured footage of Alfie in August 2020, after hearing him banging on the back gate to his garden.
In the short recording, the jury heard Alfie crying and screaming saying "let me in".
Ms Hardwick told the court the incident lasted for about 20-30 minutes before Mr Howell opened the gate, threw clothes at Alfie and then pushed him to the floor before letting him back in.
Concerns reported
The neighbour's partner, Dominic Walker, told jurors he heard a male voice coming from behind the gate saying, "you're not coming in" and "we don't want you anymore".
Another nearby resident, Zoe Mountford, says she reported her concerns to social workers and the police on several occasions.
During Wednesday's proceedings, the jury were guided through every injury found on Alfie by Home Office forensic pathologist, Dr Matthew Lyle.
Bruises and scratches were found on the schoolboy's head, face, torso, legs, arms and his buttocks - plus further internal injuries to his forehead and skull.
Dr Lyle expressed concerns about some of the injuries including those to Alfie's ear and the side of his body.
'Other reasons for injuries'
He said he was unable to determine a specific reason for the child's death.
During the autopsy, My Lyle noted injuries to Alfie's lips, neck and throat which needed to be considered when looking at strangulation or smothering as a cause of death.
However he said there could be "other reasons for these injuries and you can't rule out resuscitation".
When asked whether he would consider a natural cause of death in this case, Mr Lyle said he found no evidence to support this.
The trial continues.
