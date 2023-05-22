Search for descendants of Worcester wartime bombing victims
- Published
Efforts are being made to trace descendants of people who were killed or wounded in a German bombing raid.
Seven died when the Meco factory in Worcester was attacked on 3 October 1940 and dozens were injured, including one woman who lost her sight.
A plaque to remember the victims has been moved from the factory site to a nearby church and a rededication service will be held in June.
Family members have been invited to attend.
Sandra Taylor, a local historian, said: "Certain historians think it was targeted deliberately, others think he missed his target in Birmingham, circled round Worcester until he found what he thought was a factory doing something against the Germans and then he just dropped his bombs and flew off."
She said it was an "absolute shock to the community" at the time.
It was the only loss of life in Worcester during World War Two.
The memorial was installed at the factory in 1947, but when the current occupants, Komatsu, announced it was to close, Ms Taylor got in touch and offered to take it.
She said it spent four months stored in her back bedroom, before it could be moved to St John-in-Bedwardine church, down the road from the factory site.
The move was "much to my husband's delight" she said.
Team Rector Phil Bradford said the plaque represented "a very significant part of local history" which some still remember.
He said it was "a reminder that war stretches into the most unlikely of places" and added: "You think about Coventry suffering, up the road, but we don't think about Worcester."
The service of rededication is due to take place on 11 June.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk