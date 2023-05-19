Callow Hill: Families pay tribute to women and boy killed in crash
- Published
The families of two women and a child killed in a crash in Worcestershire have paid tribute to them as police continue investigations.
Gemma Hobbins and her four-year old son Keegan died along with Cody Smith on 10 May in Callow Hill.
Their families said they were devastated at their loss and thanked emergency services for their efforts.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash and four men and a teenage boy have since been arrested and bailed.
Paying tribute in a statement released by West Mercia Police, Ms Hobbins' family said she was much loved by all the family.
They added that losing Keegan had led to them being completely devastated and they were struggling to find words to express their grief.
Ms Smith's family said she would be missed by all who loved her, including her father, sister, nieces and nephews along with all the rest of the family.
She was the life of the party, they added.
A blue Ford Focus, containing the victims who were from the Kidderminster/Stourport area, and a black Audi A7 were involved in a collision on the A456 near the Duke William public house.
Officers later established two other vehicles were also involved, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra, which have been recovered by police.
The men, aged 31, 25, 18 and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of causing dangerous driving.
Police said inquiries were ongoing into the collision and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk