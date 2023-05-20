Alfie Steele: 'No abnormalities which could cause epilepsy'
- Published
A boy found dead in a bath did not have genetic abnormalities which would have caused epilepsy or sudden cardiac episodes, a murder trial has heard.
Nine-year-old Alfie Steele was discovered at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
His mother, Carla Scott, 35, and her partner, Dirk Howell, 41, deny murder.
Dr Ian Ellis told Coventry Crown Court on Friday he had found an abnormality in one of Alfie's chromosomes which may have caused developmental delays.
Although there is limited scientific evidence, Dr Ellis explained that children with this abnormality tended to suffer from conditions such as Autistic Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and seizures.
The consultant clinical geneticist told the jury that this same abnormality had also been found in the schoolboy's biological father.
Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC asked Dr Ellis if there were any genes which could also have been tested to determine if someone had epilepsy.
Dr Ellis said: "Yes, there are a number of genes that carry a high risk of epilepsy.".
Heeley then asked if Alfie and his mother, who the court has previously heard suffered from epilepsy, had also been tested for these genes.
"Yes, but no abnormalities were found", confirmed Dr Ellis.
He explained they had also tested gene panels which were responsible for sudden cardiac episodes but confirmed they had found no abnormalities in either Alfie or his mother.
A post-mortem examination found Alfie had suffered 50 injuries including scratches, bruises and cuts all over his body.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk