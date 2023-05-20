Richard Hammond's plan to alter castle home falls through
Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond's planned alterations to his castle home have fallen through.
The presenter, 53, had submitted plans for various works to Bollitree Castle in Herefordshire.
He had been granted permission and listed building consent for the Grade II listed building in 2019 but submitted a new plan in March 2021.
A council spokesperson said a "number of attempts" had been made to address the building's heritage concerns.
Simon Rowles, Herefordshire Council's development manager, added it had not been possible to arrange a meeting or receive additional information on the plans.
Given the time that had passed since consultation on the scheme ended last year, Mr Rowles said he had written to the Grand Tour co-presenter to inform him that the application was now "disposed of".
Mr Hammond has also been contacted for comment.
'Disposed of'
The recent plan for the castle, on the edge of Weston under Penyard, had requested permission to complete "glazed kitchen and boot room extensions, internal alterations, and demolition of the existing conservatory to be replaced with a new sunroom".
A statement from Mr Hammond's architects had also explained that the new plan was preferable to the previously approved plans, as it would not have subdivided the existing building's kitchen.
The TV personality's "modest requirement" for kitchen accommodation would instead be met by moving the kitchen to a "marginally larger" sunroom outside the dining room and hall.
However, organisations such as The Georgian Group and Historic England had objected to the new plans for the 18th Century building, expressing several architectural and appearance concerns on heritage grounds.
