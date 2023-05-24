More than 100 protest against Malvern college sale
More than 100 people gathered to protest against the closure of an arts college.
Malvern Hills College in Great Malvern, which offered arts courses, was shut and put up for sale in 2021.
Owner Warwickshire Colleges Group (WCG) is going to the High Court to remove a covenant which states the site must be used for educational purposes.
The demonstration took place ahead of a meeting in which councillors discussed the college's future.
For two years a campaign group, Malvern Hills Arts and Community College, has been working to raise funds to buy and reopen the site.
Both the district council and Worcestershire County Council have pledged £400,000 each with campaigners hoping for more money to come from charitable trusts.
"We almost got there last week, sadly our major funder had to pull out," said campaign organiser Gemma Wiseman.
The former student added she hoped the district council would contribute more funding, but also pledge to uphold or defend the covenant it placed on the site when WCG took it on in 2016.
West Worcestershire MP Harriet Baldwin said she hoped to meet with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan over the matter.
"I think a town the size of Malvern needs to have a dedicated site like this where they can offer further education courses and the court case is going to revolve around that," she said.
WCG told the BBC it would not be commenting on developments until after 5 June.
The college group previously said it remained open to constructive dialogue and was always willing to talk to potential buyers.
A council spokesperson said members had been updated on the ongoing litigation at a private meeting on Tuesday night, and reaffirmed its commitment to defend the covenant.
