Woman needs operation after being bitten by dog in Knightwick
A woman is in hospital waiting for an operation after being bitten by a dog.
The woman was by a river on Bromyard Road in Knightwick, Worcestershire, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday when she encountered a couple with three dogs.
One of the dogs, a pitbull-type breed, bit her. Police are appealing for the couple or any information about the incident to contact them.
The man was described as being white, with a ginger goatee/beard, wearing a grey tank top, beige shorts and a hat.
The woman was short with blonde hair and wearing a white T-shirt.
