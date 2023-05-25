Former Redditch MP Karen Lumley dies aged 59
Tributes have been paid to the former Conservative MP Karen Lumley who has died aged 59.
She was elected to represent Redditch, in Worcestershire, in 2010, when she unseated former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith.
She stood down due to ill health in 2017.
Her Conservative successor, Rachel Maclean, said Ms Lumley demonstrated "tonnes of compassion" with a "genuine desire to improve people's lives".
"As her successor, I can say I'm proud to have followed in the footsteps of such a charismatic and strong woman," she added.
"She will be much missed by many people."
A mother-of-two, Ms Lumley was born in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.
Former chancellor and health secretary, Sajid Javid who represents the neighbouring seat of Bromsgrove, said he was "deeply saddened" by her death.
"She was a fantastic colleague and friend to me as a neighbouring MP - and truly loved representing her constituents," he tweeted.
