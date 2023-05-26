Visually impaired man falls down Perdiswell gym lift shaft
A visually impaired man has been badly hurt after falling down a lift shaft at a gym.
Firefighters rescued the man, in his 50s, who had fallen one floor at Perdiswell Leisure Centre, in Worcester at about 12:10 BST on Friday.
Ambulance crews said he had potentially serious injuries and was taken to the QE Hospital for further treatment.
The gym will remain closed while an investigation is ongoing, a Freedom Leisure spokesperson said.
Worcester City Council has said it will be working with the not-for-profit group, which runs leisure facilities on its behalf, to understand exactly what happened.
Freedom Leisure said it hoped the customer will make a full recovery, adding that it would not be commenting further until the investigation is complete.
All other facilities at the centre remain open.
