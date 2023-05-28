Further delays to turn former pool in Worcester into housing
Work to turn a former swimming pool into housing which has already been delayed by years is now not expected to be finished until at least 2025.
Sansome Walk Swimming Pool in Worcester closed after 46 years in 2016 and was eventually demolished in 2021 at an estimated cost of £2.64m.
But plans to turn it into homes and a business hub have been pushed back, partly due to asbestos being found.
Negotiations on cost continue between the city council and Sanctuary Housing.
The council said the work to make the site suitable for housing had been "agreed in principle", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
But it will be delayed until at least autumn and has pushed back its "due date"' to March 2025 when it expects the new flats and houses to be finished.
The deadline on an agreement is approaching, with talks needing to be resolved by the end of June when contracts confirming the deal between the city council and Sanctuary Housing have to be signed so building can start.
The former pool, which was replaced by the opening of the multi-million-pound Perdiswell Leisure Centre, was to become 22 two-bedroom shared-ownership homes, 76 accommodation units for 18-to-35-year-olds, and a business and enterprise hub.
"The site remains in the ownership of Worcester City Council and we are continuing commercial negotiations to complete the purchase of the site so redevelopment can begin," a spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said.
"Given that negotiations are ongoing, it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment at the present time."
