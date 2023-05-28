Hidden Droitwich church secrets revealed by £100,000 grant
A church says a £100,000 lottery grant will enable essential repairs, and help reveal its hidden heritage.
St Mary and All Saints in Hampton Lovett near Droitwich is on Historic England's at risk register due to the poor condition of its bell tower.
Conservation work is already under way and a blocked doorway to a hidden priest's room also reopened.
Churchwarden Rachel Wyatt says the project will "put more meat on the bones of our history".
Plans include repairs to the church's monuments and pulpit and workers are opening up an internal door in the nave to allow easier access to the 14th century bell tower.
There will also be a focus on the building's "hidden secrets", said Ms Wyatt, with volunteer archivists sought to help digitise historic documents.
"The funding is also to make all our heritage more accessible to people," she said. "One of the things will be to offer guided tours or virtual tours of the tower."
Rev Stephen Winter said it was "astonishing" to see the priest room for the first time, but the building would not become a "museum".
"[The church is] also a living community of faith, with people worshipping here," he added.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund said its grants ensured local community heritage could be safeguarded for future generations.
The church will host a hot lime pointing workshop in July and a stone masonry demonstration at a Heritage Open Day on 9 September.
