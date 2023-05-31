Exhibition dedicated to Kidderminster racing driver killed at grand prix
- Published
An exhibition about a "rising star" in Formula 1 motor racing, who was killed aged 26 in a crash, is to open.
Kidderminster-born Ferrari driver Peter Collins could have been the world champion, exhibition organisers said, but died in the accident at the 1958 German Grand Prix.
The exhibition at Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum will include his racing helmet and gloves.
It will open on 10 June and run until 20 January next year.
Original photographs and letters will also be on show in celebration of Collins, who was born in 1931 in Mustow Green and won a number of grands prix.
'Very proud'
He raced for several of the main teams of his era, such as Aston Martin and Maserati, and won races including in Belgium and France and the British Grand Prix.
Collins was offered a place in the 1956 Ferrari Formula 1 team, a line-up that included world champion Juan Manuel Fangio.
The British driver stopped in the last race of the season that year, the Italian Grand Prix, and gave his vehicle to Fangio, when the Argentinian's suffered mechanical problems, exhibition organisers said.
This gesture prevented Collins, the "rising star" in the Ferrari team of the 1950s, from winning the world crown and allowed Fangio to claim his fourth title, they added.
The museum said it was "very proud" to be able to celebrate the life of the "Worcestershire lad".
Social history curator at the site David Nash said: "As well as the incredible motor racing history there's a very human story to be told.
"[That is] of someone who dreamed big but who sadly had his life cut short whilst pursuing his passion and his goal."
