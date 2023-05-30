Woman and child badly hurt in Worcestershire house fire
A woman and a child have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being rescued from a house fire.
Paramedics were called by the fire service to Honeybourne, near Evesham, Worcestershire at 12:18 BST, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Two air ambulances were sent to the scene where they found the victims both had life-threatening injuries.
Both were given advanced life support at the scene, the ambulance service said.
The youngster was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital while the woman was taken by road to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
