Woman dies after Honeybourne house fire
A woman has died following a house fire that also hospitalised a 12-year-old boy.
Emergency crews were sent to Dudley Road in Honeybourne, near Evesham, at about midday on Tuesday, where a blaze had engulfed both floors of the home.
The woman, 45, was taken to hospital where she died the next day from her injuries, police said.
The boy remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Three dogs were also retrieved from the property.
The cause of the fire was not yet known and an investigation was under way, the West Mercia force said.
