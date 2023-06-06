Worcester cycle share scheme mooted to boost active travel
- Published
Plans for a cycle share scheme will be considered by councillors in a bid to increase active travel.
Worcester City Council said proposals were part of its plan to meet targets in which half of journeys in urban areas were made by walking or cycling.
As well as the bike share scheme, councillors will also consider additional bicycle parking at popular destinations in the city.
The plans are to be discussed at a health committee meeting next week.
"Helping people to walk and cycle more, or take up another form of active travel, can only be a good thing," said councillor Lynn Denham, the chair of the health and wellbeing committee.
"It increases their health and wellbeing, reduces pollution and congestion, and helps Worcester edge closer to becoming a carbon-neutral city."
In March, Worcestershire County Council was awarded a government grant to improve walking and cycling routes in Worcester as well as Malvern, Pershore, Droitwich, Bromsgrove, Evesham and Redditch.
If its plans are approved, the council also intends to work with partners in the community to improve bicycle storage, training in cycle safety and the promotion of active travel in schools.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk