Redditch: Town improvement preparation work to start
- Published
Preparation work for new public space improvements has started in a Worcestershire town.
Holes are being dug at locations in Redditch over a three-week period to identify existing utility services, such as water and electricity supplies.
The results will feed into the design for the next phase of improvement work focusing on Unicorn Hill, Church Green West and St Stephen's Churchyard.
Temporary traffic lights are needed at some locations.
The county council said while residents may notice a "small amount of disruption", work was essential to help to minimise the amount of utility works that may be required when the improvement project gets under way next year as planned.
A spokesperson added: "We'd like to thank people in advance for their patience during this time."
The authority said investigation work would help to shape the design of plans to upgrade the town centre for residents, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.
It is working in partnership with Redditch Borough Council on improving the public space.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk