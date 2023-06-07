Hereford skate park expansion could start this year
Improvements could be on the way at a charity-owned skate park in Hereford.
Wheeled Sports 4 Hereford has applied for permission to extend some areas, mainly on the west side of the site, away from Holmer Road.
The free-to-use park was designed for BMX-ing, scootering and wheelchair sports as well as skateboarding and opened in 2006.
If planning approval is granted, work could start in August and be complete by December.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the charity wanted to see a wider range of people use the site and has appointed Betongpark, a company which specialises in skate park design, to come up with the plans.
The firm said the result will encourage a broader range of users into the skatepark, as it "lowers the threshold to entry whilst ensuring that it remains challenging and engaging".
It also suggested areas of the smooth concrete surfacing "could be mixed with pigment to better assimilate with regional natural tones".
