Murder arrest after Hereford retail park death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a death in Hereford.
West Mercia Police said officers had been called to Brook Retail Park, near County Hospital, at 02:10 BST and had found a man in cardiac arrest.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics but later died.
A cordon has been set up around Commercial Road while police investigate. The arrested man remains in custody and officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
