Second murder arrest after cardiac arrest at Hereford retail park
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who was in cardiac arrest at a shopping complex.
Police, who were called to Brook Retail Park, Hereford, at about 02:10 BST on Thursday, said the 63-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died.
A man aged 32 was being held along with a 31-year-old man previously arrested.
The death was being treated as suspicious and unexplained, the West Mercia force said.
Det Ch Insp Leighton Harding said: "Our investigation is in its early stages with inquiries ongoing to establish the cause of the man's death and circumstances surrounding the incident."
