Avoncroft Museum's timber barn damaged in suspected arson
A timber framed barn in the grounds of a museum has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Fire crews were called to Avoncroft Museum, near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
The fire was extinguished but the thatched roof was "completely destroyed," the museum said.
West Mercia Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the suspected arson.
'Harm and destruction'
Museum director, Zoe Willems, called the blaze a "completely pointless, mindless and criminal act".
She said the barn, which was used for educational workshops, would be cordoned off until it was safe.
"We are all working so hard to preserve the heritage that we know means so much to people.
"It's so distressing to be targeted by individuals who just want harm and destruction."
Insp Rich Field, from the force, said they had appealed for witnesses to come forward,
"We are also asking for people to check their dashcam footage from the area to see if they captured anyone leaving the museum," he added.
Avoncroft Museum, which opened in 1967 and is run by a charity, contains more than 30 historic buildings and structures.
It had been previously targeted by vandals in May 2021, when dozens of windows and plates were smashed on the day it had reopened, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
