Birmingham factory bid to leave clean air zone for rural town
Residents say relocating a metal waste refinery from a clean air zone (CAZ) to a semi-rural town is "totally inappropriate".
Kaug Refinery Services Ltd (KRS) wants to move its factory from Birmingham to a building in Church Hill, Redditch.
The community is concerned the relocation to Merse Road would worsen local air pollution.
Worcestershire County Council's planning committee is set to vote on the application in the coming weeks.
KRS recovers and refines precious metals from waste, including hazardous industrial materials such as cyanide solutions and acids.
In a planning statement, the firm says it wants to move from Green Road, Deritend, Digbeth, to a "more sustainable industrial location" due to ongoing residential regeneration, parking restrictions and the implementation of the CAZ.
Green Road lies within Birmingham's CAZ, where drivers of vehicles not meeting emission standards are charged a daily fee of £8 for cars and vans and £50 for HGVs and coaches.
KRS has outlined plans to transport up to 250 tonnes of metal a year in HGVs and LGVs to an existing industrial building on Moons Moat North industrial estate, which would be modified to install chimneys.
Although the 40-year-old firm's processes are regulated by the Environment Agency and local authority, residents fear resulting emissions would impact both their health and local wildlife.
Long-term resident Julia Price said the factory was close to a "beautiful area" and only 80m (262ft) from the closest properties.
"We've got a stream, we've got the whole of the residential area and we've got three schools as well in close proximity, and we don't want our air polluted with what they intend to be getting rid of there," she said.
Alec Titchiner, who lives about 80m (262ft) from the site, described the plan as "totally and completely inappropriate".
"I think everybody's concerns are pollution, noise pollution and what's going to come out of these chimneys," he said.
Another campaigner, Trish Hull, was emotional as she outlined her fears the relocation could set a precedent.
"We don't want it," she said. "We've got a clean area, we want to keep it clean."
In a statement, Birmingham City Council said it offered incentives for businesses within the CAZ to upgrade to greener fleets, including a temporary exemption from daily fees.
Worcestershire County Council said officers were considering comments made during a consultation period and a report would be put forward to the planning committee.
KRS has not responded to the BBC's request for a response to residents' concerns.
