Woman dies after Worcester house 'gas blast'
- Published
A woman has died after being seriously hurt in a suspected gas explosion.
Residents said "chaos" unfolded when fire engulfed the ground floor of a house on Mayfield Road, Worcester, at about 22:10 BST on Tuesday.
Neighbours ran over, kicked down the door and pulled the woman - in her 90s - from the property.
She was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday, said police, adding her death was not being treated as suspicious.
The case was handed over to the county's coroner, the West Mercia force confirmed.
