Paris Mayo: Murder accused mum had balanced mind, court hears
- Published
A teenager accused of killing her baby boy had no disturbance to her mind when she gave birth, a court has heard.
Paris Mayo, 19, was 15 when Stanley was born at her former home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, in 2019.
Ms Mayo, who denies murder, is accused of fracturing his skull and stuffing cotton wool into his mouth and throat.
An expert witness told Worcester Crown Court the defendant presented as "remarkably well intact" around the time of the birth.
Warning - this article contains distressing content.
The trial of Ms Mayo - now of Ruardean, Gloucestershire - has heard she had used the cotton wool to try to clean up blood from Stanley's mouth.
She denies his skull fracture was possibly caused with her foot, having said the head injuries were caused when he hit the floor as she gave birth standing up.
'Created false memory'
Experts differ in their opinions about the mental state of the teenager around the time of the birth.
Dr Duncan Harding, a forensic psychiatrist who was appearing as an expert witness for the prosecution, told the jury he had not seen any evidence to suggest Ms Mayo had a disturbance in the balance of her mind at the time.
But another forensic psychiatrist Dr John Sandford, who appeared earlier for the defence, said he believed she had created a false memory in order to repress her actions, to "block out the bad bits, the bits that are hard to live with".
Dr Harding disagreed and told the court: "She presented as remarkably well intact, the way she speaks to people, presents herself.
"She was in shock, but she's consistent in her account. If she had memory loss, her account would have changed over time as she came to terms with what happened."
Having seen bodycam footage taken by police, after officers were called to the house in Springfield Road the day after the death, Dr Harding stated that in his opinion "Paris didn't meet the criteria for any mental disorder".
"She was remarkably intact and coherent given the circumstances of what had happened," he continued.
"She's able to have conversations with police officers about her future plans and ambitions. She was planning to be a nurse or a midwife."
The court heard how the teenager had stopped her younger brother from coming into the living room where she had given birth, by telling him she had a heavy period and had bled on the floor.
'Make executive decisions'
She also sent a text message to her mother, telling her she had got blood on the carpet and would clean it up the next day.
Dr Harding said: "She may have been anxious and shocked but there's no evidence of any mental disorder. She's able to make executive decisions.
"Her shock isn't as extensive as I would have expected given what had happened."
He also stated he believed there was enough evidence to show Ms Mayo knew she was pregnant before giving birth and at the time she had gone into labour.
The trial continues.
