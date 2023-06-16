River Avon: Safety reminder following death of swimmer
- Published
Swimmers are being reminded about the dangers of using rivers and open water, following the death of a woman.
Aged in her 70s, she died after going missing swimming with friends in the River Avon near Evesham in Worcestershire on Wednesday.
More people have been witnessed using the river in the area since the event, said Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.
Swimmers are being urged not to enter the water alone, it said.
"We would also ask people to use flotation devices which they can tow along with them," said Evesham watch commander Kyle Annis.
Cold-water shock, hidden current and debris in the water all add to the danger, he added.
Summer water safety advice
Look out for lifeguards: If you're looking for a place to cool off always find a lifeguarded swimming site.
It's colder than it looks: Water at open water and inland sites is often much colder than it looks, cold water can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue.
Don't go too far: Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you're never too far away from it.
It's stronger than it looks: Currents in the water can be very strong. If you find yourself caught in a current swim with the current and call for help.
Bring a friend: Always bring a friend when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong you've got someone there to help.
Source: RLSS UK
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk