Hillsborough: Man sentenced over offensive tweets
A man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for sending a series of abusive and obscene Twitter messages to the sister of a Hillsborough victim.
Zakir Hussain, 28, had admitted five charges of sending malicious or obscene communications, some that tagged Louise Brookes, of Bromsgrove.
Her brother Andrew, 26, was one of 97 killed in the disaster in April 1989.
Fans were crushed during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
Hussain of Brownlea Gardens, Ilford, was ordered to pay Ms Brookes £500 compensation.
The internet troll was also handed a 14-week suspended jail term at Stratford Magistrates' Court and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.
Tweets sent in April 2020 included a photo of Mr Brookes with faeces emojis superimposed on it.
One included threats to deface his grave, while another tweet made anti-Semitic remarks towards supporters of Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool fan Mr Brookes, a Land Rover worker from Bromsgrove, died as a result of his injuries, while his friends who he had travelled with all managed to survive.
The judge said malicious communications had been timed by Hussain to coincide with the anniversary of Hillsborough and it was targeted offending with worldwide exposure online.
