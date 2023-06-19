Paris Mayo: Jury told to consider alternative infanticide verdict
The jury in the trial of a teenager accused of killing her baby boy has been told it can consider a verdict of infanticide.
Paris Mayo, who's now 19, gave birth to baby Stanley at her former home in Ross-on-Wye when she was 15.
Miss Mayo, who denies murder, is accused of fracturing his skull and suffocating him by stuffing cotton wool into his mouth and throat.
Trial judge Mr Justice Garnham instructed the jury on Monday.
He said: "In the event that you believe that Miss Mayo did cause the death of Stanley Mayo, you will be asked to consider if she did so whilst the balance of her mind was disturbed by reason of her not having fully recovered from the effect of giving birth."
The trial against Miss Mayo, who now lives in Ruardean, Gloucestershire, continues and the judge is expected to begin his summing up at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday.
