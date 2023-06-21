Hereford man who sent racist emails to MPs gets community order
A man who sent racist and "grossly offensive" emails to 22 MPs, including the prime minister, has been given a community order.
Last month Benjamin Price, 32, from Belmont Road, Hereford, pleaded guilty to 26 counts.
Six MPs reported in 2022 they received racist emails and more victims were discovered, police said.
Price was given an 18-month community order and told to pay £334 at Hereford Magistrates' Court.
He sent 18 emails containing racist abuse and another eight to MPs of varying ethnicities that featured "grossly offensive content", the Crown Prosecution Service said.
'Totally unacceptable'
In comments issued by West Mercia Police, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said no MP should be subject to "such racially abusive, threatening, and distressing emails" as the ones sent to them by Price.
He added: "Real hatred was targeted at MPs, particularly female MPs, simply because of their ethnic minority backgrounds. This is totally unacceptable."
Sir Lindsay said PCs Zoe Boucher, 28, and Emily Butler, 27, "had carried out a brilliant piece of police work" in locating Price, whose victims included Rishi Sunak and Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Tulip Siddiq.
The West Mercia force said the case was prompted by six MPs reporting to the Metropolitan Police that they received racist emails.
The Met believed Price was the offender and through a nationwide police protection security programme for MPs, asked the Midlands force to investigate.
Following his arrest, his home was searched and his phone and other devices unlocked which revealed further victims had received racist emails from him, the force said.
On Tuesday, Price was handed the community order to include 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £114.
