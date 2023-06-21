Woman in hospital after Droitwich tanker gas leak
A woman has been seriously hurt after a hazardous gas leaked from a delivery tanker in Droitwich, Worcestershire.
People living on Vines Lane were evacuated from their homes when the liquid nitrogen leak was reported at 10:21 BST on Tuesday, the fire service said.
The woman was treated for potentially serious injuries by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Firefighters were able to disperse the cloud.
A man in his 50s was also assessed but refused to go to hospital, the ambulance service said.
