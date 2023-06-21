Oscar Saxelby-Lee: Cancer survivor boy becomes big brother
- Published
A nine-year-old boy who survived an aggressive form of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, has welcomed a little baby brother.
Oscar Saxelby-Lee, from Worcester, has been cancer-free for more than two years.
His mother Olivia Saxelby announced on social media that the family had welcomed Jacob Saxelby-Lee on 14 June.
"There's simply no one else a little brother could look up to more," Ms Saxelby said, speaking about Oscar.
"We had a beautiful home birth...born in the water...magical, magical experience," Ms Saxelby told BBC Hereford and Worcester.
"[Oscar] has taken it in his stride, he is ever so loving and caring...it was one of his wishes," she added.
Oscar's journey has been followed by thousands of people and saw more than £700,000 raised to help him with his treatment.
"He's really taken to his role of big brother ever so well," Ms Saxelby said.
However, Ms Saxelby added it had been a whirlwind since Jacob was born as they discovered he had an ear defect.
"We really believed life had thrown enough at our family and there couldn't quite possibly be anything else on the cards for us," she wrote on the Facebook group, Hand In Hand for Oscar.
Ms Saxelby added that the family weren't "quite sure to what extent he can hear us yet, but his referral to Birmingham Children's has gone through".
She ended the post with: "Our family is now complete".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk