New £300k water play area to be built in Pershore
A new water play area is set to be built in a town park in Pershore.
The £300,000 project will see the 15-year-old equipment at Abbey Park being replaced to bring the facilities up to scratch, Wychavon District Council said.
The work is due to start in November with the aim of it being ready to open by next April.
It is hoped the improved site will be back open to the public for the May Bank Holiday next year.
The water play area will be financed with money developers have paid as part of agreements for planning permission and housebuilding across the Wychavon district.
A similar play area recently opened in Evesham's Abbey Park, after a £330,000 revamp that included installation of hydro blast jets, a water spider, a spray cannon, an archway with jets and a water curtain along with tipper buckets.
It also features an accessible wavy bridge, and a new seating area.
