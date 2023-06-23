Worcester balloon festival to go ahead after May cancellation
About 20,000 people are expected to attend a hot air balloon festival postponed by heavy storms in May.
The two-day ticketed event, a first for Worcester, starts at the city's racecourse at 16:00 BST.
Visitors can expect to see more than 50 balloons take to the skies on Friday and Saturday evening.
Organisers said they would be keeping a close eye on the weather, since Civil Aviation Authority regulations mean balloons cannot fly in high winds.
Storms and heavy rain led to the original dates of 12 and 13 May being called off.
David Bailey from Show Time Events Group Ltd said the spectacle of tens of balloons in flight was "amazing to see".
If weather permitted, the balloons could also be flying at about 05:00 BST on Saturday, he added.
Visitors to the event on Saturday will also be able to see arena entertainment, including stunt motorcyclists and an American civil war re-enactment.