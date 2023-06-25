Man dies in Ombersley hot air balloon accident

Picture from the scene
Emergency services were called to Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley, about six miles north of Worcester

A man has died after a hot air balloon "fell to the ground", police said.

Emergency services were called to Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley, Worcestershire at 06:20 BST.

West Mercia Police said it had received that a call a hot air balloon had deflated and fallen to the ground in a field near the village.

It said a man was pronounced dead by paramedics and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) would carry out an investigation.

The force said no-one else was injured in the incident.

An AAIB spokesperson said: "We have a team on site and are beginning our investigation."

