Paris Mayo jailed for murder of newborn son
- Published
A 19-year-old who murdered her newborn son hours after giving birth has been jailed for at least 12 years.
A trial heard Paris Mayo, then 15, suffocated the boy, Stanley, by stuffing cotton wool into his mouth and throat.
Mayo delivered him alone at her family home in Ross-on-Wye, in March 2019, while her parents were upstairs.
"Killing your baby son was a truly dreadful thing to do," said the judge, Mr Justice Garnham, passing sentence.
Warning: This article contains distressing content.
The trial heard she had assaulted Stanley, leaving him with injuries comparable to those seen in a car crash.
Evidence suggested fractures to his skull could have been caused by Mayo's foot.
The newborn was found by her mother the day after his birth, dumped in a bin bag left on the doorstep.
Mayo had claimed she did not know she was pregnant, also telling the court of her difficult family life and her father who had made her feel "worthless".
The court heard father Patrick Mayo had been upstairs on dialysis treatment with Mayo's mother at the time of Stanley's birth. He died a week later.
"A human being is probably never more vulnerable that at the time of their birth," Mr Justice Garnham said during sentencing.
"You had decided you could no longer allow him to live.
"You were trying to convince yourself that you weren't pregnant, you didn't want to acknowledge the truth."
The jury were given the option to consider an alternative verdict of infanticide if they believed she killed Stanley while the balance of her mind was disturbed.
However, Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, cried in the dock on Friday as jurors delivered a majority guilty verdict on the charge of murder.
A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said the case had been both "tragic and complex".
Stanley's "short life was filled with pain and suffering when he should have been nurtured and loved".
"[Mayo] chose to hide her pregnancy, give birth alone and kill her baby, then hide his body, despite accepting that she had a family who would have supported her."
