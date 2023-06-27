Worcester burst pipe repairs to be completed by Friday
Repairs to a burst water main, which is causing traffic disruption in Worcester, should be completed by Friday, a water company says.
The A38 Barbourne Road closed on Wednesday as water gushed across the highway, pushing up the road surface and causing damage to the route.
Barbourne Road and St George's Lane North remain shut.
The repair was completed on Friday, said Severn Trent, and the excavation filled over the weekend.
The team would now focus on making final repairs to the road surface and they anticipated work to be complete by Friday, a spokesperson said.
"We would like to apologise again for the disruption while we have completed this complex repair and thank everyone for their continued patience while we finish up these final steps and get everything back to normal," they added.
Drivers were warned to expect congestion in the area and if they travelled into the city from the north, to avoid the A38.
