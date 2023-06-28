Appeal for footage of fatal Ombersley hot air balloon crash
Investigators have appealed for footage of a hot air balloon crash which killed a 25-year-old pilot.
Peter Gregory, from Cirencester in Gloucestershire, died when his balloon fell to the ground in Ombersley, Worcestershire, on Sunday morning.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating what happened, in partnership with West Mercia Police.
Detectives said the balloon deflated before crashing in a field off Holt Fleet Road at about 06:20 BST.
Mr Gregory, known as "Pilot Pete", had previously competed in piloting competitions and won the Junior World Balloon Championships for Britain in 2021.
He was confirmed dead at the scene and in a tribute released earlier this week, his family said he had died doing what he loved.
"Be it in a hot air balloon or as an airline pilot, Peter's passion for flying was something his family and friends could only admire and support him towards," they said.
"When he set his heart to something, he'd never give up, he was driven and determined, and one could only watch on in awe."
The AAIB confirmed Mr Gregory's balloon had been recovered and relocated to its headquarters to be examined.
Working with police, it appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have footage of the accident to get in touch with investigators.
