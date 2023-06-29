Birmingham man jailed after partner found dumped in ditch
A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for murdering his partner and dumping her body in a ditch.
Kerry Owen, 35, was found by a dog walker in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood, Worcestershire, on 27 May 2022.
Alan Edney told family members she had died in a hit-and-run crash, police said, but in truth had savagely beaten her, before concealing her body with grass cuttings.
The 32-year-old was convicted of murder at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.
Ms Owen suffered horrific and sustained injuries after being beaten and strangled, prosecutors said.
Edney, from Kenilworth Road, Birmingham, "spun a web of elaborate lies" in a bid to cover his tracks, West Mercia Police said.
Instead of calling for an ambulance, Det Ch Insp Gerry Smith said he had sought to "cover her body and hide his involvement".
"He later told officers in custody he had been in bed at the time Kerry was killed."
Ms Owen was tracked down after a dog being walked by a man discovered a pool of blood, and Ms Owen's body was found nearby.
Emily Clewer, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Alan Edney cruelly assaulted an innocent woman who loved him and didn't deserve to die in such an awful way.
"He subjected Kerry Owen to unimaginable violence leaving her with devastating injuries that led to her death."
