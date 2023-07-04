Inspectors refuse plan for 10 new Herefordshire homes
- Published
A plan to build 10 houses by a Herefordshire village has been blocked.
Permission to build the properties on a paddock off Almeley Road, Eardisley was first sought by a Mr and Mrs Harwood in February last year.
It followed a previously refused application by the couple for 17 homes.
The couple appealed to the government after Herefordshire Council refused the plans but a planning inspector has backed the council's refusal.
Refusing the application for four three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes and four more of unspecified size last July, the authority said it was outside the village's agreed boundary, was not earmarked for development in the neighbourhood plan, and that no special circumstances applied, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The site consists of open, greenfield countryside that is outside of the defined boundary, and which the neighbourhood plan therefore seeks to protect from development," the planning inspector said.
