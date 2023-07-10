Kington Post Office 'could close' due to DVLA changes
Many Post Offices could be forced to close if customers are unable to renew their vehicle tax at them, a sub-postmaster is warning.
The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will end its contract with the Post Office Ltd in March 2024, affecting many UK residents.
Tim Allen, from Kington, Herefordshire says he fears it will leave people in rural towns more isolated.
The use of counter services will be considered in future, the DVLA said.
Mr Allen has launched a petition against the changes as he said Post Offices were often "the only point of contact" for many elderly and vulnerable residents.
The move would also "affect the financial viability of many Post Offices across the country," he added.
According to National Federation of Sub-Postmasters, about 3,000 Post Office branches could close if they lose their contract with the DVLA.
"What we should be doing as a Post Office is providing the interface into government services," said Mr Allen.
"A lot of people, in this increasingly digital world that we're faced with, don't really feel equipped to battle with that digital world.
"They either don't have computers, they don't have smartphones or they don't have the confidence."
From the end of March 2024, people wanting to access any DVLA services will be forced to go online, Mr Allen says.
One customer, Julia Reid, said she recently renewed her car tax at the local Post Office.
"I'm not a confident person online and there's an incredible number of people locally who are even younger or older than me, who don't do anything online, and they would be totally lost without the Post Office," she said.
Post Offices currently provide a "limited range" of services for the DVLA and the current contract was agreed to 31 March 2024, a spokesperson for the agency said.
"We want our customers to be able to access our services as quickly and as easily as possible and the role of front office counter services will form part of the considerations of any future service offerings," they added.
The Post Office was committed to supporting postmasters in the current "incredibly tough" economic climate, a Post Office spokesperson said.
