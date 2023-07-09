Play area closed after body found in Evesham park
A play area has been closed after the body of a man was found.
The discovery was made at Abbey Park in Evesham, Worcestershire, shortly before 06:30 BST, West Mercia Police said.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the force said a cordon will remain in place for much of the day while forensic inquiries continue.
The man's next of kin has been informed and there will be extra police officers in the area while inquiries are carried out.
