School roofs and ceilings to be fixed in £1m move
- Published
About £1m will be spent mending the roofs of two schools, with work running into the new school year.
Herefordshire Council allocated up to £522,000 for ceiling and roof work at Mary's Primary School, Credenhill, and £473,000 for Weobley High School.
It said the work was expected to take 12 to 16 weeks, adding: "At this stage there are no plans to relocate pupils."
Central Roofing and Building Services was awarded both contracts following successful tenders.
The authority added the work would start at the end of the summer term to "minimise disruption to learning" and said the schools risked incurring further costs if the work was not carried out.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk