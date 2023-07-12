Woman seriously injured in dog attack at house in Worcester
A woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog at house in Worcester.
Two men were also hurt, with one suffering serious injuries in the attack in Boughton Avenue at about 09:10 BST.
The dog was dead when West Mercia Police officers arrived at the scene, the force said.
Paramedics said the 68-year-old woman had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
A 38-year-old man has been taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening and the second man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and discharged at the scene.
Police officers carried out first aid on two people at the scene until paramedics arrived, a force spokesperson added.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said the air ambulance accompanied the ambulance taking the woman to hospital.
