Cricketer hits a six and smashes dad's windscreen during match
- Published
A cricketer smashed his dad's car windscreen after hitting a six while trying to secure a win for his team.
Herefordshire's Olly Rogoff was playing a National Counties Championship match and, with the game heading for a draw, started going for boundaries.
His father Nigel had parked by the pitch to watch and was sitting in the driver's seat when the ball landed on his car after one big shot.
Afterwards he saw the funny side and added: "It's just one of those things."
Wednesday was third and final day of the rain-affected match against Oxfordshire at Eastnor and Nigel told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "When I got there, [I] pulled up on the boundary, I was there about 10 minutes, I was the only car there actually on that side."
With time running out for Herefordshire to chase their victory target of 182, Olly started going for the boundary and hit four sixes.
Watching the last of them, Nigel said: "It came down with snow on it I think."
The ball hit the centre of his windscreen and it "made me jump", the batsman's father said.
Herefordshire coach Richard Skyrme said: "I don't know how many yards it is that side, but possibly 250 yards and to plonk it on your dad's windscreen has ended the game on an amusing note."
Nigel said: "I was sat in the driver's seat and I just waved out of the window and Olly had his hand on his helmet in the middle of the pitch - and obviously it caused a lot of amusement to everyone."
He said all the players had then gone over to take pictures and, with little chance of a result, the game ended soon afterwards.
Olly was out on the next ball, his father added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk